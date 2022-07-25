Watch Now
Parkland Shooting

Watch continuous coverage of Parkland shooter sentencing trial

Jury listens to more testimony to determine fate of convicted killer Nikolas Cruz
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 09:24:23-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Watch continuous, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial.

Jurors will begin hearing a second week of testimony from those personally impacted by the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three faculty members dead.

A jury must decide whether convicted murderer Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or be put to death for his crimes.

Watch the trial anytime on WPTV.com and the WPTV app

