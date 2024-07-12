Public input sought for 3 finalists in Parkland shooting memorial

PARKLAND, Fla. — Plans are in the works for a permanent memorial to honor the 17 students and staff killed in the Parkland shooting.

Right now, public input is being accepted on three proposals.

The three memorial finalists include companies from California, West Virginia and Hollywood, Florida.

Parkland Shooting Demolition of Parkland classroom building where 17 died in 2018 shooting begins Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Each design features 17 pillars that name one of the 17 victims who died on Feb. 14, 2018.

Each firm will present its design to the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation.

The winning design will be determined by the foundation, the victims' families and public input.

Click here to check out the proposals and learn how to offer your input.