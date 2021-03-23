Menu

Parkland school shooting parents share thoughts on Colorado mass shooting

10 killed, including police officer, in shooting at Colorado grocery store
David Zalubowski/AP
Caron Trout, left, of Boulder, Colo., looks on as her son, Beck, places a bouquet at a small memorial along a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place a day earlier, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Mourners leave flowers at site of mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 16:23:02-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the hours and morning after a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store that killed 10 people, including a police officer, some parents of the Parkland school shooting victims voiced their thoughts on social media.

Fred Guttenberg, Manuel Oliver, Max Schachter and Ryan Petty lost their children in the Valentine's Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Park. Since then, they've become champions of stricter gun laws.

Broward County school board member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting, hasn't posted anything from her own Twitter account, but she did retweet several posts about the tragedy in Boulder.

One such tweet was from Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut, a criminologist and national expert on mass shootings.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was also killed in Parkland, retweeted the same post that Alhadeff shared from the Boulder Police Department.

Pollack didn't share his own thoughts on the shooting, although he did retweet some conservative viewpoints in the aftermath of the tragedy.

