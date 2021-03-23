Parkland school shooting parents share thoughts on Colorado mass shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the hours and morning after a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store that killed 10 people, including a police officer, some parents of the Parkland school shooting victims voiced their thoughts on social media.

Fred Guttenberg, Manuel Oliver, Max Schachter and Ryan Petty lost their children in the Valentine's Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Park. Since then, they've become champions of stricter gun laws.

Gun violence is a public health emergency and doing something about that is not an affront to the 2A. America must work to lower the gun violence death rate, decrease the instances of gun violence, and lessen the severity of gun violence injuries when gun violence happens. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 23, 2021

What are we missing here? What is it that I'm not explaining well enough? We are all fu@king targets! ... The media show just started, the political show will start soon. How about some executive decisions before tomorrow's 100 victims of gun violence?. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) March 23, 2021

The Colorado attack is the 7th mass shooting in 7 days in the UShttps://t.co/sxJrNA3NHn — Max Schachter (@maxschachter) March 23, 2021

My prayers are with the victims’ families, first responders & others impacted by the recent shootings in Atlanta & Boulder.



These acts of violence are evil. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 23, 2021

Broward County school board member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting, hasn't posted anything from her own Twitter account, but she did retweet several posts about the tragedy in Boulder.

One such tweet was from Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut, a criminologist and national expert on mass shootings.

→ DO NOT SHARE IMAGES OF THE SHOOTER.



→ DO NOT SHARE THE NAME OF THE SHOOTER.



→ DO NOT SHARE THE VIDEO FILMED BY BYSTANDERS OF THE SHOOTING.



→ DO NOT GLORIFY OR GLAMORIZE THE SHOOTING.#Boulder #NoNotoriety @NoNotoriety — Dr. Jaclyn Schildkraut (@jschildkraut80) March 22, 2021

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was also killed in Parkland, retweeted the same post that Alhadeff shared from the Boulder Police Department.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Pollack didn't share his own thoughts on the shooting, although he did retweet some conservative viewpoints in the aftermath of the tragedy.