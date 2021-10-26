Watch
Status hearing set for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

Defense attorneys seek to suppress evidence in upcoming penalty phase
Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Defense attorney Melisa McNeill is shown with her client, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, during his guilty plea on all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 massacre, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Nikolas Cruz and defense attorney Melisa McNeill at guilty plea, Oct. 20, 2021
Posted at 8:48 AM, Oct 26, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A status hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The hearing comes nearly a week after he pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others in the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

By pleading guilty, Cruz must now await his fate as a jury will be asked to decide whether he should be executed for his crimes or sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorneys have filed a series of motions to suppress evidence in the upcoming penalty phase, including personal items found in a Pompano Beach home, among them an assault rifle purchased by Cruz.

