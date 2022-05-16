Watch
Jury selection for Parkland school killer enters 2nd phase

Juror candidate compares it to being interviewed for 'the toughest job of my life'
Nikolas Cruz, May 16, 2022
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during jury selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, May 16, 2022. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has entered its second phase with the attorneys asking questions of potential jurors individually.

One candidate compared it on Monday to being interviewed for "the toughest job of my life."

The attorneys asked the jurors about their views of the death penalty and knowledge of the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three staff members dead.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder, so the 12 jurors eventually selected will only decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

