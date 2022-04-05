Watch
Jury can tour school building where Nikolas Cruz murdered 17, judge rules

Judge Elizabeth Scherer says school tour 'remains useful and proper'
Judge Elizabeth Scherer looks down at desk on first day of jury selection in penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz trial, April 4, 2022
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 05, 2022
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The jury that will decide whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets a death sentence will tour the blood-stained, bullet-pocked building where he murdered 17 people four years ago.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected a defense argument that a jury tour of the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School isn't necessary because there are videos and photos of the crime scene.

Cruz's lawyers said the tour was particularly unnecessary since he pleaded guilty in October and the jury will only decide if he's executed.

But Scherer disagreed, agreeing with the prosecution that the tour "remains useful and proper."

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
