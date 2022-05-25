Impact of Texas school shooting debated by Parkland prosecutors, defense during jury selection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The sentencing trial for the Parkland gunman began Wednesday with attorney arguments concerning Tuesday's mass shooting at a school in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

The lead defense attorney, Melisa McNeill, argued that the recent shooting in Texas could interfere with the jury's ability to remain fair and impartial during the penalty phase.

However, prosecutors said there was already an agreement about the questions they could ask potential jurors regarding their ability to remain unbiased in a case that involves children of gun violence.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Parkland shooting

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill makes an argument about including prospective juror questioning specific to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Tx, prior to the start of the day's jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.





Judge Elizabeth Scherer decided that general questions could be asked related to school shootings if attorneys avoid specific questions related to the Texas shooting.

The second phase of jury selection continued Wednesday morning as a group of about a dozen prospective jurors were questioned about their opinion of the death penalty.

Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann objects to the defense's request to include prospective juror questioning specific to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Tx.

The jury will decide if Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to the 17 murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Testimony is scheduled to start June 27 and possibly last through the end of October.