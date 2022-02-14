Here's how the 17 Parkland victims are being remembered

PARKLAND, Fla. — It's been four years since 17 lives were taken too soon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Here at WPTV, it is important to us that their memories never fade.

Each life is being remembered by the Parkland community for something they loved.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, enjoyed spending time outdoors. She was a star soccer player at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scott Biegel was the school's cross country coach who loved to run and jog. He died protecting the lives of his students.

Martin Duque, 14, enjoyed watching space movies He was described by his family as sweet, caring and loved by all.

Nicholas Dworet, 17, was known for his love of Oreo cookies, which was his favorite snack. He was a member of the swim team and earned a college scholarship.

Jaime Guttenberg, 14, was described by her father as a passionate and graceful dancer.

Chris Hixon was the school's athletic director and wrestling coach. He loved to eat peanut M&M's.

Luke Hoyer, 15, loved to shoot hoops and had a passion for basketball. He had a contagious smile.

Cara Loughran, 14, enjoyed Disney and superhero movies.

Gina Montalto, 14, was a talented artist who also illustrated for a local magazine.

Joaquin Oliver, 17, was known for his diverse taste in music and would often be spotted with headphones on listening to his favorite songs.

Alaina Petty, 14, loved the color purple and was described as being bright, bubbly and strong-willed.

Meadow Pollack, 18, enjoyed exercising at a local CrossFit gym.

Helena Ramsay, 17, was studious and quiet. She had a love of reading and travel.

Alex Schachter, 14, loved to drink smoothies made with berries, mango and coconut water, which were made by his father.

Carmen Schentrup, 16, enjoyed shopping, especially for shoes.

Peter Wang, 15, was known for his loved of video games, often playing them late into the night with his best friend.

Football coach Aaron Feis is remembered for his selflessness, shielding students from gunfire on the day of the tragedy.