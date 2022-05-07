For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students.

Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California.

There, she had little contact with the outside world.

She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens.

She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey.

Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years.

Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.