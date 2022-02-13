Watch
Florida flags to be flown at half-staff for Parkland victims

14 students, 3 staff members killed in the 2018 massacre
These are the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland in February 2018.
17 victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland
Posted at 2:41 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 14:43:04-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities will fly their flags at half-staff on Monday in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in his proclamation Monday's fourth anniversary observance will "honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day” at the Parkland school.

Those killed in the attack were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Also murdered were teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis.

