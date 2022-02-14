Father reflects on 4 years since Gina Montalto, 16 others 'taken' from families at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. — Tony Montalto, surrounded by family photos at his Parkland home, speaks softly about his daughter, Gina. He recalls her artistic spirit and cheerful, giving nature.

"She was wonderful," he said. "We miss her very much each day."

Answers seem so obvious now as this father thinks about all that has transpired the past four years.

"We look at the school safety triad — enhanced campus security, better mental health screening and support programs and, finally, should you choose to own one, responsible firearm ownership," he told WPTV.

If only the obvious had been evident before 2018, he and so many others lament.

"And sadly," Montalto said, "all three of those things failed us on Valentine's Day in 2018, when my daughter, Gina, and 16 other wonderful souls were taken from their families and our community."

The searing loss created a determination to greatly improve school safety.

Montalto is president of "Stand with Parkland," a group founded by the families who lost loved ones.

"We saw (in 2018) Republicans and Democrats come together and work across the aisle to craft the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Act," he remembered.

Montalto and other Parkland parents were present when then-Gov. Rick Scott signed the act into law.

Mark Wallheiser/AP Tony Montalto, from left, Gena Hoyer and Ryan Petty, who each had a child killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, comfort each other as they stand next to Florida Gov. Rick Scott before he signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, Friday, March 9, 2018, in the governor's office at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

"It provided money and guidance on how to secure the campus better," Montalto said. "It provided increased funding for mental health programs for our students. It also made the most significant changes to Florida firearms laws in 20 years."

No longer could someone under the age of 21 purchase a firearm. Importantly, too, red-flag laws were adopted.

"So, red-flag laws have been very important here in Florida," Montalto said. "They have been used almost 5,000 times in the last four years. They help protect law enforcement as they do their jobs. They allow people having difficulties to have their weapons removed and allow them a chance to get help."

In 2019, there was more action in Tallahassee as Parkland parents and supportive lawmakers pressed on.

Cliff Owen/AP Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed in the Parkland school shooting and who is president of "Stand with Parkland," wears a bracelet with Gina's name during the announcement of the release of the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center's Protecting America's Schools report, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The report examines 41 targeted attacks that occurred in schools between 2008 and 2017.

"We saw important things like the creation of the Office of Safe Schools and the work on behavioral threat assessment teams being a requirement here in Florida," Montalto said.

The legislative push continued. In 2020, that included change in the name of another young Parkland shooting victim.

"We did see the alerting system also known as Alyssa's Law passed, and this is important because it helps add panic alarms to our schools and connect them to emergency services faster," Montalto said.

Then in 2021 came passage of the Parents Need to Know initiative.

"We realized that we didn't know about the threat," Montalto told WPTV. "The mental health professionals in the area knew there was a threat to the school. The school knew there was a threat to the school. Law enforcement knew there was a threat to the school, but nobody told the parents. Now, it is a requirement under Florida law to have parents notified if there is a threat to the school, school transportation or school-sponsored events."

It is a constant push for change, a never-ending mission for Montalto as he, his wife and their son honor Gina's life.

"Gina was a great kid," he said. "She was a fantastic daughter and older sister, a straight 'A' student. She was a Girl Scout. She was involved in her church group. We need to go honor them and carry on their legacy. As for my family, we always said Gina would go out and change the world and now, through her message, we are trying to do that."