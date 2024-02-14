Father of Parkland shooting victim to speak about gun violence myths

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The father of a student who tragically lost her life in a deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland six years ago will speak at Florida Atlantic University in a few weeks to highlight what he calls myths that surround gun violence.

Fred Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was one of 17 killed in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting.

Guttenberg, along with Tom Gabor, a criminal justice consultant, will talk about their book, "American Carnage: Shattering the Myths That Fuel Gun Violence."

Guttenberg said one focus is the idea that someone wanting to reduce gun violence does not make them "anti-gun."

"We're not anti-gun. We're not anti-Second Amendment," Guttenberg told WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind. "I hate gun violence. I visit my daughter at a cemetery because of gun violence, so that's got to be clear."

Events will be held at FAU's campuses in Boca Raton and Jupiter, where the two plan to answer questions and share their perspectives. WPTV anchor Michael Williams will moderate the Jupiter event.