Weeks into sentencing trial, Nikolas Cruz's defense attorney makes opening statements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The prosecution spent three weeks telling jurors how Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 students and three staff members at a South Florida high school four years ago. Now his attorneys will get their chance to present why they believe he did it, hoping to get him sentenced to life without parole instead of death.

Melisa McNeill, Cruz's lead public defender, is giving her opening statement Monday, having deferred its presentation from the start of the trial a month ago.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

She and her team are laying out their 23-year-old client's life history: his birth mother's abuse of alcohol and cocaine during her pregnancy, leading to possible fetal alcohol syndrome; his severe mental and emotional problems; his alleged sexual abuse by a "trusted peer;" the bullying he endured; and his adoptive father's death when he was 5 and his adoptive mother's four months before his Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz watches as Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill gives the defense's opening statement during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, August 22, 2022.

McNeill's decision to delay her opening statements appeared part of a broader strategy to not deny or lessen anything prosecutors told jurors about Cruz's massacre — he pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder.

This trial is only to decide his sentence; the seven-man, five-woman jury will consider whether the prosecution's aggravating circumstances "outweigh" the defense's mitigating factors.