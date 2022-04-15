Watch
NewsParkland Shooting

Actions

Confusion reigns as school shooter's jury selection moves on

WPTV-CRUZ.jpg
Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool
Parkland school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz listens to proceedings in the courtroom at the Broward Courthouse in Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz appeared in court for the first time in weeks and was immediately given permission to leave. The 21-year-old told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer he did not want to take part in a hearing Friday concerning his alleged assault on a jail corrections officer. Scherer granted his request. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
WPTV-CRUZ.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 13:50:44-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Confusion reigned as jury selection in the death penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz concluded its second week with no immediate end in sight.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer united prosecutors and defense attorneys in protest over her plans for concluding the lengthy process that is picking the panel.

The jurors will decide if Cruz is executed for murdering 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

That confusion and other issues means opening statements in Cruz’s penalty trial likely will move from May 31 to mid- or late-June.

The trial has already been delayed at least two years by the pandemic and other legal issues.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News