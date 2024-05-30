Building where Parkland school shooting happened to be demolished starting in June

PARKLAND, Fla. — More than six years after 14 students and three staff members were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the building where the devastating mass shooting took place will be torn down in a matter of weeks.

Broward County Public Schools said Thursday the demolition of the school's 1200 building will start on either June 13 or 14 and is expected to take several weeks.

The work will start several days after the school year ends on June 10.

"We understand this is a sensitive and difficult time for the families of those who were killed, those who were injured, and all of those who are forever impacted by the tragedy on February 14, 2018," the school district said in a news release. "We will continue to keep the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community informed and updated as we navigate this process together."

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the Valentine's Day massacre in 2018.