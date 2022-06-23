FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With less that two weeks before opening statements are anticipated to begin in the sentencing phase for Nikolas Cruz, the quest to find an fair and impartial jury pushed ahead Thursday.

As prosecutors and defense attorneys challenged prospective jurors with a series of stringent questions, lead prosecutor Mike Satz tried to find out if the potential jurors harbor any biases about law enforcement or firearms.

"How long have you owned your AK?" Satz asked one potential juror.

"Probably over a year," the potential juror answered.

"Have you every had an unpleasant experience with a law enforcement officer?" Satz asked.

Defense attorneys dug even deeper, seeking the jury's views on violent video games and animal abuse

"It's OK for a child 12, 13 or 14 to play a first-person shooter game?" a defense attorney asked.

"It's dependent on the individual child. Are they starting to reenact some of those?" a potential juror answered.

Defense attorneys are also sending a distinct message to prospective jurors that the violent images they'll be viewing during the trial will be graphic.

"You will see photos of children and educators killed in the school. You will also see photos of murder photos, of victims with bullet wounds that caused their death," a defense attorney said.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to killing 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. This trial is all about determining his punishment. It will be up to jurors to decide if he should face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.