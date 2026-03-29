Young weightlifters compete in Palm Beach Olympic-style championship

JUPITER, Fla. — When it comes to Olympic-style weightlifting, every clean rep equals success, and every weight change presents a new challenge ahead.

“This is my first competition, so when I was doing my first snatch, I was pretty nervous. On my second attempt, I was like you know what, I got this,” said Jacob Goico, the kids 1st Place Champ, who just four months ago, 10-year-old Goico started weightlifting thanks to his big brother, and now, in his first competition, he’s an Olympic-style weightlifter, a feat, yes, but it’s his fuel for more.

WATCH: LOCAL LIFTER RAISING THE BAR

PBC WEIGHTLIFTING COMPETITION

“I tried it out with Team Omnia, and I loved it, and now this is my passion,” said Goico.

Physically, it’s tiring, but it’s pushing the athletes to new limits they’ve never experienced.

“It’s so much fun, I love going out there, I love lifting, it’s just amazing,” said Manuel Hodgman, the first-place high schooler, who last year reached the state championship with his school, Community High School. Now, he’s using every event to help gear him up for a state title.

While he knows every rep won’t be a success, every attempt is a win.

“I’m learning to be more confident and learning from my mistakes. When you miss you find out the people who support you, and that lifts you up,” said Hodgman.

Sunday's event was hosted by Palm Beach Weightlifting, a USA Weightlifting-sanctioned competition featuring fast-paced lifts with lifters only out there for a few seconds, showcasing snatch and clean and jerk just like the pros, bringing a smile to the event organizer's face.

“We always start the day off with these young kids, and that’s like the best part of my day, and as the goes I get a little tired, and it gets a little, and as much as I like the adults I’m kind of a sucker for the kids,” said Carl Penney, the owner of Palm Beach Weightlifting.

