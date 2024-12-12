Watch Now
Woman involved in Florida organized retail theft ring jailed in Palm Beach County

Lourdes Rodriguez committed more than a dozen thefts across Brevard, Martin, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Seminole counties, deputies say
Palm Beach County jail exterior
This is an exterior view of the main Palm Beach County jail on Gun Club Road in West Palm Beach, Fla.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman involved in an organized retail theft ring that has caused more than $100,000 in losses to businesses across Florida is being held in Palm Beach County Jail, authorities said.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office said Thursday that Lourdes Rodriguez committed multiple thefts throughout five counties in Central and South Florida.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Rodriguez stole from Walgreens, CVS, Ulta and liquor stores across Brevard, Martin, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Seminole counties, causing about $15,000 in losses.

“Working with our law enforcement partners and our Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange Task Force, we dismantled a massive organized retail theft ring with a third arrest this week," Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a news release. "Criminal organizations be warned— in Florida, we have the tools and talent to investigate and take down your criminal enterprise, and you will pay for your crimes.”

Deputies said Rodriguez would enter the stores, hide merchandise in either a bag she brought in with her or one stolen from the business, and walked out with the stolen goods.

Rodriguez is the third arrest connected to the larger organized retail theft group, authorities said.

She is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on a number of separate theft-related charges.

