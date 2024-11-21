Woman brings awareness to dangers of drunk driving to Boca Raton High School students

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Karlie Tomica made national headlines in 2013 after she hit and killed South Beach Chef Stefano Riccioletti. The 49-year-old father worked at the Shore Club hotel.

Tomica was 20 at the time, working as a bartender at Nikki Beach Miami and said she was drinking at work. Her blood alcohol content was more than two times the legal limit.

She was sentenced in August of 2013 after pleading guilty to 21 years total. She served more than three years in prison and is still serving the rest of her probation sentence.

WPTV Karlie Tomica speaks about her experience and the consequences of drinking and driving.

Since being released from prison, Tomica has been advocating and speaking to students about the dangers of drunk driving. On Thursday she visited Boca Raton High School, where she shared her story and answered questions from students.

Tomica wants people to know that she is doing everything she can to make a difference.

"I know there is nothing I will ever be able to do, no amount of speaking, time and energy, that I can give that will bring him back," she said.

Tomica has been working closely with groups like Dori Saves Lives, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching students traffic safety.

WPTV Emily Slosberg-King and her dad, Irving, founded nonprofit Dori Saves Lives and have been change makers to Florida laws.

Emily Slosberg-King and her dad, Irving, founded the organization in 2004. It is dedicated to his daughter and Emily's twin sister, Dori, that was killed in a car crash.

The program shows a presentation of the dangers of drinking and driving, while using others stories to bring awareness to the dangers.

Slosberg-King and her father have used their story to make changes to Florida's law, including making texting while driving a primary offense and her father passed legislation making wearing your seat belt a primary offense.

Tomica wants students to know that their decision can have life changing consequences.

WPTV Students shares how presentation will definitely keep her from drinking and driving.

"It was a very dark time for all of us. There are no winners in drinking and driving," she said. "There's no winners in this whole tragedy. That's what this is. It's a tragedy for everyone."

During the presentation Tomica told students that going to prison was an awful experience and that it's a place she never wants to go to again.

After her presentation students came up to her and thanked her for sharing her experience and story.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, car crashes are the number one killer for adults in the U.S. and Tomica hopes that her message will have a positive impact on young adults.