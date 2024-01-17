Woman believes suspected serial killer has connections to Palm Beach County murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Amber Berry carries a picture of her sister, Gina Marie Moore, around her neck.

Caleb Holder/WPTV Amber Berry says Gina Marie Moore "was the greatest big sister to me."



"She was the greatest big sister to me," she said about her subling who found dead in a Palm Beach County canal in 1998. "She taught and nurtured me immensely. She loved me without any faults. She was my best friend and my first lesson about a hard life and a hard death."

"There’s so many women that he’s connected to, I feel like this case is helping the other victims. All the stars are lining up for a reason," Amber Berry said.

Contributed Amber Berry's sister, Gina Marie Moore died in 1998.



Berry said law enforcement officials told her they believe Lucious Boyd is connected to the case. Boyd, who is on death row for a different murder and rape conviction, pleaded not guilty to another woman's 1998 murder in a Broward County Courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.

Berry came to the trial on Tuesday because of the alleged connection to her sister's case. She called him a "monster."

"Even still to this day I lock my doors in my home and in my car and when they are locked already," Berry said. "It’s hard for me to trust people even when they are the nicest person I’ve ever met."

WPTV contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for comment late Tuesday afternoon about the case. We are still awaiting comment.

Boyd is currently on trial for the death of Eileen Truppner. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it took years to identify her after it found her body dumped near a boat ramp. It said Truppner was a mom, who left Puerto Rico and moved to South Florida before being strangled.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's genetic genealogy unit helped solve the case.

Officials said Truppner's death happened about two weeks before the murder of 21-year-old Dawnia Dacosta. Boyd is currently of death row after being convicted of Dacosta's murder.

Berry hopes officials will connect more unsolved murders to Boyd.

