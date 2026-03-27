Woman arrested for posing as immigration attorney, stealing from victims in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested in Palm Beach County for posing as an immigration attorney and stealing money from vulnerable victims, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said.

Mitzy Mariel Farfan was arrested on Thursday. She is accused of stealing more than $8,700 from victims by falsely claiming to be an immigration attorney and even appearing in court with them.

According to PBSO, an investigation into Farfan began on March 20 after two victims reported that they had provided Farfan with payment

for immigration-related services that were never rendered. Investigators said Farfan intentionally prolonged the process and even appeared in court with the victims, "despite lacking both the qualifications and intent to provide legitimate assistance."

Farfan was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on grand theft and fraud charges.