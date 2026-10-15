WHERE'S WALTER? Getting into the fall spirit at Bedner's Farm Fresh Market

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Fall has arrived in South Florida, and this week I headed to one of the season's most popular destinations: Bedner's Farm in western Palm Beach County.

I had one mission when I arrived: conquer the corn maze.

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I've been looking forward to conquering the maze, but once I stepped inside, I quickly realized it was bigger and trickier than I expected. After plenty of twists, turns and dead ends, I started wondering if I'd ever find my way out.

Along the way, I met fellow maze explorers, made a few new friends and even ran into a zombie. But the biggest victory came when I finally spotted the exit.

Once I escaped, it was time to enjoy some of the other fall attractions around the farm. I hopped on a hayride and took in the festive atmosphere that has made Bedner's a favorite fall tradition for so many local families.

Then came one of the biggest surprises of the day.

While exploring the farm's animal area, I got the chance to meet and pet a baby kangaroo. It was definitely a highlight of my visit and a moment I won't soon forget.

My adventure also took me through fields of beautiful sunflowers. Not only are they stunning to look at, but its cool how they follow the sun throughout the day, turning their faces as it moves across the sky.

Of course, no trip to a fall festival would be complete without a visit to the pumpkin patch.

I spent some time searching for the perfect pumpkin, checking out pumpkins of every size and shape while imagining all the creative jack-o'-lantern designs they could become.

If you're looking for a great way to celebrate the season with family and friends, Bedner's Farm offers plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories while enjoying the outdoors.

That's where I was!