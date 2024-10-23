West Palm Beach native competes at national long drive competition

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For Gabi Powel, success on the course is measured by each yard.

The West Palm Beach native and Dwyer High School alum is making waves in the sport of long drive.

"I don't know what I would do without golf in my life," said Powel, who is ranked in the sport and recently participated on one of its biggest stages. "That little white golf ball has taken me around the world, and honestly, I'm blessed,"

It's a blessing that nearly didn't happen to this Dwyer grad, starting her high school career playing basketball.

Freshman year of high school I had to make the decision," Powel said. "I knew I did not want to play basketball in college."

Powel turned to her mom for advice on which path to take for her future.

"She said my high school team was looking for girl golfers and that a lot of girl golf scholarships go unused," Powel said.

Playing for Dwyer High, she excelled on the green and landed a scholarship to Florda International Universtiy. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ended her college career early, leaving her looking for a new outlet. That's when she found the professional long drive.

Filled with nerves, she turned to ForeFront Golf and Fitness in Palm Beach Gardens to get into the competitive realm of the sport.

"I've been helping a little bit she's done most of it on her own," said Brendan Hayden, the owner of ForeFront and Fitness. "Just helping her with the more technical aspect of it, getting her out of her golf swing."

Now, Powel is among the best in long drive competitions. Last week, she ranked amongst the best in the sport at a nationally televised team event in Texas, hitting several shots further than 300 yards.

"It was a lot of fun," Powel said. "I think when it was a team aspect, you're able to hype your team up."