'We're going to be there to help you': Concerns addressed in immigration policy discussion

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As more agencies across Florida enhance their immigration efforts, community members are expressing concerns about law enforcement policies and the implications for undocumented immigrants.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw engaged with residents and leaders, reassuring them about the sheriff's office's commitment to supporting victims of crime.

"Do not be afraid of the sheriff's office, if you're a victim of a crime, we're going to be there to help you," he stated. "We're not there to deport you."

Irene Sobrino, who works closely with undocumented migrants and their families, highlighted the fears that many families are facing.

"They're very afraid of being deported, because if mom and dad go, they're going to have to go," she said.

Among the key issues discussed was the fate of parents who might face deportation. Sheriff Bradshaw emphasized that considerations for the children would be paramount.

"There'll be a conversation between us and ICE on what's best for those kids," he said.

The conversation also touched on the sheriff's involvement in the 287(g) program, as well as the 287 programs, which allows state and local law enforcement officers to perform certain immigration functions, including ICE holds.

"If we have somebody stopped and we determined through the computer check that they are wanted through ICE," Bradshaw explained. "We could call one of the 287 cross-certified people over and then they take them to jail.”

Concerns surrounding potential profiling by law enforcement were also addressed.

"If I get a call from somebody that says there's a deputy just stopping cars or stopping people that are Hispanic and checking them, that guy won't have a job," Bradshaw remarked.

Attorney Gina Fraga from the Hispanic Bar Association of Palm Beach County shared advice for her clients, suggesting that they document their interactions with police.

"To start recording their interactions with the police, so that they have evidence," she noted. "That's what I take away from today."

Following the meeting, attendees expressed appreciation for the dialogue but voiced the need for further clarification on various issues.

Many are hoping for another event soon to continue the conversation with the sheriff's office.