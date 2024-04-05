Water quality advisories lifted at 3 beaches in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has lifted water quality advisories at three beaches two days after they were issued by the agency.

The advisories were lifted at the following beaches:



Lake Worth – R.G. Kreusler Park in Lake Worth

Boynton Beach in Ocean Ridge

Lantana Beach in Lantana

Health officials said tests completed on Wednesday showed that the water quality at the aforementioned locations were at an acceptable level of enterococcus bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health said all beaches are now satisfactory.

Poor water ratings at beaches are typically associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains, according to the Florida Department of Health.

To view test results, they are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.