Water quality advisories issued for 3 beaches in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued water quality health advisories for three beaches.

The advisories for the following locations:



Lake Worth – R.G. Kreusler Park in Lake Worth

Boynton Beach in Ocean Ridge

Lantana Beach in Lantana

Health officials issued the advisories after tests completed on Monday did not meet the recreational water quality criteria for enterococcus bacteria recommended by the FDOH.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County advises against any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines, the department said.

Health officials said the advisories will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.

Test results are available at floridahealth.gov/healthybeaches.