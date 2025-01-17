WATCH: Residents 'terrified' after coyotes spotted roaming neighborhoods in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — People living in Palm Beach County are spotting coyotes in their neighborhoods.

While the animals aren't new to the area, some who are seeing them tell WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield they’re concerned about them hurting their children and pets.

One neighbor told Hatfield she's worried about her family's safety.

Giuliana Sisk from Lakeside Green told WPTV she's now worried about her family's safety after a coyote approached her and her daughters on a walk.

“It was showing its teeth,” said Sisk. “It was kind of coming close to my daughters.”

Sisk said she’s now worried about her daughters playing in their yard.

“I leave the girls playing in the backyard for a couple of seconds, the coyote could easily come and attack them,” said Sisk. “It’s terrifying to me.”

She's not the only one in the area seeing them.

A viewer sent us this video of a coyote being chased by an otter along a lake.

WPTV took their concerns to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, who said seeing a coyote is no cause for concern, but to report to them if they become aggressive.

Noel Hanson with Animal Rangers Inc. said coyote sightings are ramping up in South Florida.

“People are seeing them more and more frequently. Every year we get calls a lot for coyotes,” said Hanson.

Hanson said it’s because coyotes adapt well in urban areas, and have an abundant food source, like feral cats and Muscovy ducks.

“They're scavengers,” said Hanson. “They'll eat pretty much anything. They they go into garbage and all types of stuff.”

While Hanson said they can look intimidating, coyotes are not considered dangerous to people.

If you are concerned, reach out here to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.