A Palm Beach County company says it has developed portable, water-powered energy generators capable of restoring power to entire communities in the aftermath of a hurricane — and it plans to begin mass production as soon as January.

VIVIFY Technology, which operates a headquarters and laboratory in Delray Beach and a manufacturing facility in Jupiter, is producing what it calls the "Flying Pig" — a modular, containerized energy generator that uses advanced electrolysis to split water into hydrogen and oxygen to generate power.

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Vivify's water-powered generators could restore power to 1,000 homes in 15 minutes

CEO Jason Herring said the technology can run on virtually any water source.

"It's all powered by water, you know, 500 gallons of water could run the system for 20 years," Herring said.

"We can use any type of water; we can use salt water. Or murky water, dirty water, and we don't have to use table water, we don't use clean water," Herring said.

Unlike traditional gas or diesel generators, the Flying Pig is designed to be deployed directly into disaster zones. Herring said the units can be airlifted into areas cut off from the power grid after a storm.

"This is a containerized solution that can actually be deployed by helicopter or by plane. It can be — it's in a container, and it could be dropped. And once it's on the ground, it could be up and running in 15 minutes, and provide one megawatt of power, which is enough to provide power 1000 homes," Herring said.

Herring said the company is working with government organizations, including FEMA, to deploy the devices in storm-affected areas.

VIVIFY says the technology goes beyond disaster relief. Herring said the generators can also be used to clean waterways, power AI data centers, and supply energy to entire communities independent of the traditional power grid.

"You don't have to be on the grid, so you don't, you're not going to rely on the grid, you can rely on your own infrastructure, your own community, your own handyman, for that matter," Herring said.

The company is also bringing jobs to Palm Beach County. Herring said VIVIFY plans to produce 100 units per day starting in January and is aggressively expanding its workforce.

"We have on schedule right now to hire over 30 engineers in the next 90 days alone. We've just probably hired about 20 people in the last six months, and I think we'll hire probably about, you know, upwards of two to 300 people over the next two to three years," Herring said.

Herring described the technology's potential simply.

"It's unstoppable," Herring said.

WPTV

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