Veterans Day 2025: List of ceremonies and parades across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

Communities throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are hosting events to honor the brave men and women who have served our nation. From solemn ceremonies featuring military honors to parades celebrating our local heroes, these events offer residents the opportunity to show their gratitude and respect for those who sacrificed for our freedom.

Palm Beach County

Boynton Beach

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 411 N. Federal Hwy.

The City of Boynton Beach will host a heartfelt Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who served in the United States Armed Forces. The event will include a presentation of colors, the national anthem, guest speakers, a moment of silence and the laying of a wreath in remembrance of fallen service members. Local veterans, community leaders and the public are encouraged to attend this free event.

Delray Beach

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave.

The City of Delray Beach Veterans Day Ceremony will pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This free community event offers a morning of remembrance, gratitude, and community gathering to honor those who have sacrificed for our freedom. For more information: delraybeachfl.gov

Jupiter

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Jupiter Veterans Memorial (located in front of Town Hall)

Jupiter will honor the bravery and sacrifice of all Veterans who have served our country. WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass will serve as emcee for the ceremony. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on the town's Facebook page.

Lake Worth Beach

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Bryant Park, Lake Avenue and Golfview on the Intracoastal Waterway, 33460

Veterans Day ceremony at Bryant Park overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.

Southern Palm Beach County (West of Boca Raton)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 9400 W. Palmetto Park Road (between Lyons Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, west of Boca Raton)

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10556 will present their annual Veterans Day Program honoring veterans of the armed services. The event will feature a procession of colors, guest speakers and patriotic music. This event is sponsored by Palm Beach County, Grimes Events and Party Tents and Professional Concessions Inc., and coordinated jointly by VFW Post 10556 and the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department.

Palm Beach Gardens

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Veterans Plaza Amphitheater, 10500 N Military Trail

The City of Palm Beach Gardens' Veterans Salute ceremony will honor those who have served our country. The event features keynote speaker R. Max Lohman, Jr., a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, former Naval Aviator, and current city attorney. Lohman flew SH-60B Seahawk helicopters with HSL-46 Grandmasters, was selected as 1999 squadron and wing "Pilot of the Year," and completed two Persian Gulf deployments with over 1,500 total flight hours. The ceremony will also include patriotic musical performances by the renowned 13th Army Band.

Wellington

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Time: Parade begins 8:15 a.m., Ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

Location: Parade starts at Village Hall (12300 Forest Hill Boulevard), ends at Veterans Memorial (corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Shore Boulevard)

Wellington and American Legion Post 390 – Wellington will honor current and former armed forces members with their Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. Veterans are invited to walk in the parade beginning at Village Hall. The ceremony will feature remarks by Wellington's Council and the placement of memorial wreaths. Active and retired Veterans may register at the Wellington tent on the morning of the event to have their names recognized during the ceremony.

Indian River County

Vero Beach

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary in Riverside Park

The Indian River Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) hosts their annual Veterans Day Observance. The ceremony will feature full military honors with the Parade of the Colors and performances by the Vero Beach High School Band directed by Sean Srigley. Guest speaker Commissioner Susan Adams, Indian River County Commissioner for District 1, will address attendees. The event is free to the public and will proceed rain or shine. Ample parking is available with shuttle bus service provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

St. Lucie County

Port St. Lucie

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 2100 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway

The City of Port St. Lucie's annual Veterans Day Ceremony will honor the nation's heroes with heartfelt remarks from guest veterans, musical tributes by the Port St. Lucie Community Band, a rifle salute, and the playing of "Taps." City Councilman David Pickett and U.S. Army Sgt. John Ramos will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring chairs, as seating is limited.

