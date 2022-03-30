Venezuelans in Palm Beach County seeking TPS extension due to political unrest

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Many in West Palm Beach are asking President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to do more to help Venezuelans by extending Temporary Protection Status.

These are some of the pictures of Nelitza Morales when she used to live in Venezuela. She left a few years ago and now calls Palm Beach County home.

Josh Navarro/WPTV

“The situation in Venezuela for many years has been very hard,” said Morales. “It is not a secret what is happening over there.”

She gained TPS in 2021 but it is set to expire in September.

“It is a way to gain some sort of legalization in this country and be able to work legally and be able to help our families in Venezuela,” she said.

Josh Navarro/WPTV

Carlos Castro, another Venezuelan living in the area, says the political instability and climate caused by the president of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros’ authoritarian regime, has forced thousands to flee.

“I think without a doubt, the current Venezuelan government has to be outed,” said Castro, “because it is the number one cause why many of us Venezuelans are scattered throughout the world.”

Josh Navarro/WPTV

Rosa Merlo, owner of Chikitas in West Palm Beach, still has family in Venezuela and compares the hardships to a never-ending war.

“Some die for the lack of medical help, malnutrition, and including dying for injustices,” she said.

Recently, bipartisan members of the Florida Congressional Delegation sent this letter to Biden urging to consider re-designating Venezuela for TPS and moving the required arrival date forward to December 31, 2021.

READ THE LETTER:

“It is a temporary benefit, for people who cannot go back to their home countries because of something going on,” said immigration attorney Bianca Jordan. “So, in the case of Venezuelans, it's because of the human rights injustices that they are dealing with in Venezuela.”

The letter outlines how poverty and food insecurities have skyrocketed –adding Venezuela has experienced some of the highest homicide and crime victimization rates in Latin America.

The letter reads in part:

Political instability caused by Maduro’s authoritarian regime has led to massive food and medicine shortages, 94% of the population living in poverty, 60% of the population is suffering from food insecurity and the country’s economy is crippled. Venezuela’s economy has contracted by more than 74% since 2014 which is more than twice the magnitude of the Great Depression in the United.



The unrest possibly fueling the thousands of requests for asylum in the U.S.

“Venezuelans throughout the world are very hopeful that Venezuela one day may move forward and have the freedom that we all desire,” said Morales.