PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Investing in the next generation takes more than a classroom. It takes mentors, community leaders, and organizations committed to helping young people recognize their potential and prepare for the future.

That mission will take center stage at the Urban League of Palm Beach County’s annual Youth Empowerment Luncheon, which brings together students, mentors, and community leaders to celebrate achievement and highlight the importance of investing in young people.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE HERE:

Urban League of Palm Beach County to celebrate youth empowerment at annual luncheon

Dr. Marcia Andrews, a Palm Beach County School Board member representing District 6, will receive the Youth Advocate and Educator Award in recognition of her decades of service to students and the community.

“The Urban League is the heartbeat of any community,” Andrews said.

The Urban League of Palm Beach County works with students through programs such as the National Achievers Society, which recognizes academic achievement while helping young people prepare for life after high school.

Through the program, students can gain exposure to career opportunities, participate in community service, visit college campuses, and connect with mentors who can help them explore their options.

Andrews said students should be encouraged to consider their future possibilities early and understand that there are multiple paths to success.

“Our children can be whatever they want to be, and we want to encourage them earlier to start investigating, looking at these possibilities, meeting people in the field,” Andrews said. “You don't have to be a straight A student to go to college; we just want you to do your best.”

The effort reflects the importance of collaboration among schools, families and community organizations in helping students succeed academically and prepare for college, careers or other future opportunities.

Andrews has spent 51 years working in education in Palm Beach County. Her career has included serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director and chief of human resources, followed by 16 years as an elected school board member.

Throughout those roles, she said, her priority has remained helping students feel supported, respected, and encouraged to pursue their goals.

One reminder of that impact is a letter Andrews has kept from a former student. Written in 2008, the letter thanked Andrews for listening to students and creating a school environment where they felt comfortable and valued.

The student wrote that, under Andrews' leadership as principal, it felt as though the school belonged to the students.

For Andrews, the letter remains a meaningful reminder of the importance of putting students first and making sure they know their voices matter.

The Youth Empowerment Luncheon celebrates not only students' achievements but also the people and organizations working throughout the year to support them.

Andrews said receiving the Youth Advocate and Educator Award is a recognition she shares with the students, schools and community members who contribute to that mission.

“It's an award for the students. It's an award for the schools. It's an award for the community,” Andrews said.

As the Urban League continues its work to connect young people with resources and opportunities, Andrews hopes students will remain positive, seek out mentors and lean on trusted adults as they navigate the challenges ahead.

Her message to the next generation is simple: “Dwell on positive things by doing your best, and the best will come to you.”

The annual luncheon serves as a reminder that empowering young people is an ongoing commitment — one that depends on a community willing to stand behind them as they pursue their futures.

