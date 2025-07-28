U.S. citizen detained by Border Patrol, Florida Highway Patrol in Palm Beach County

A U.S. citizen was detained by federal Border Patrol agents and Florida Highway Patrol, according to a video WPTV obtained from the Guatemalan-Maya Center.

The video from the nonprofit, based in Lake Worth Beach, also shows the tactics law enforcement are using to arrest undocumented migrants in South Florida.

WATCH: Video shows tactics used to arrest undocumented migrants

U.S. citizen detained in Palm Beach County

Those tactics include Border Patrol agents working side-by-side with state troopers, where troopers pull over the vehicle for a commercial vehicle inspection, then Border Patrol can question people within the car.

WPTV first reported on this technique back in April, after advocates voiced concerns about racial profiling. But the video also shows an American citizen being detained by border patrol agents during the stop.

Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio, 18, is now facing charges of obstruction without violence, after a landscaping truck was pulled over on Singer Island. The Guatemalan-Maya Center told WPTV he was put in a detention facility in Riviera Beach after he was arrested, even though he was a citizen.

Regardless, court records show he’ll do 10 hours of community service and anger management courses to defer prosecution. WPTV reached out to State Attorney Alexcia Cox’s Office about the decision to prosecute the teenager after he was held in a detention center for several hours. We’re still working on getting a response.

State Advocates warn about these vehicles being targeted in immigration enforcement Ethan Stein

“The courage of Kenny exposes the lawless violence of the state (our demoralized state) from inside the belly of the beast,” said Father Frank O’Loughlin, leader of The Guatemalan-Maya Center.

After the arrest, the video shows law enforcement officers discussing undocumented migrants as “stating to resist more” and even saying “we’re going to end up shooting them,” because if the amount of arrests continue people are going to start fighting.

The video also shows one law enforcement officer make jokes about getting a $30,000 bonus. WPTV asked Governor Ron DeSantis about any incentives for law enforcement on Friday. He dismissed those allegations.

“Have you seen how many illegals have been apprehended by state law enforcement?” DeSantis said. “Thousands and thousands. Do you honestly think we could underwrite a $30,000 check for each illegal that was apprehended with those massive numbers?”

Florida Highway Patrol and federal Border Patrol didn’t respond to WPTV’s request for comment.