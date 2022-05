BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A semi-truck fire has closed all lanes on a section Florida's Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The truck is between the exits for Boynton Beach Blvd. and Atlantic Ave.

Officials have yet to say what caused the fire or how long the closure will last.

Crews work to put out semi-truck fire

It took crews over an hour to put out the blaze.

Traffic slowed on the northbound lanes as well when fire trucks stopped to help.