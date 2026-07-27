TPS expiration leaves Haitian families in crisis as workers lose jobs, children fear for parents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Haitian immigrants in Palm Beach County say the end of Temporary Protected Status is pushing families into crisis, stripping workers of jobs, disrupting schools and public services and forcing many to confront the possibility of deportation to a country the U.S. government warns Americans not to visit because of widespread violence and kidnappings.

Inside the Tru Island Grill restaurant in Delray Beach on Monday, community members described mounting fear as TPS protections expire for many Haitians who have lived and worked in the United States for years.

WATCH BELOW: TPS expiration: Workers lose jobs, kids fear for parents

TPS expiration: Workers lose jobs, kids fear for parents

"It's not doing us well at all," said Valentina Lorissaint, who said many relatives and friends are already unable to work after losing authorization tied to TPS. "We have a lot of family members that are under (TPS) that can't work, that cannot pay their bills, that are struggling."

TPS allows people from countries facing war, natural disasters or other unsafe conditions to live and work temporarily in the United States. Haiti has been designated for TPS because of ongoing instability, gang violence and humanitarian crises.

The U.S. State Department currently maintains a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Haiti, citing crime, civil unrest and kidnapping.

Still, Lorissaint says she knows "a lot" of people who have been sent back to Haiti.

"They struggle. That's the reason why they try to come here, to try to survive," she said. "So it's like starting all over again."

Residents described widespread anxiety rippling through the community, with some families afraid to leave their homes or send children to school.

"A lot of people have been scared," Lorissaint said. "Just wondering what's the next meal they're gonna eat the next day."

Others said the loss of TPS is affecting people who have spent decades working and paying taxes in the United States.

"Some people a long time ago, they lost their job, no driver's license for driving," said Elana Dixon. "You pay tax. You're supposed to get paperwork."

Dixon said many Haitian immigrants arrived in the 1990s, built families and contributed to local communities for years. The uncertainty is also affecting U.S.-born children whose parents could face deportation.

"Their kids were born here … it's crazy," Lorissaint said.

Labor leaders warn the effects are spreading beyond immigrant households and into the broader economy.

Chuck Ridley, director of civic engagement for the Service Employees International Union, said the union expects hundreds of workers statewide to be affected, including nearly 20 employees in the Palm Beach County School District alone.

"We know at the school district that's almost 20 staff that's going to be impacted from what we know, but that's the tip of the iceberg," Ridley said.

Ridley said many of the workers losing TPS protections are bus drivers, custodians, paraprofessionals, food service employees and city workers.

WPTV reached out to the Palm Beach County School District PBCSD for comment. A spokesperson responded with the following statement:

"Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is expected to expire today. Without another extension, 19 District employees will be separated from employment today, as all School District employees must be legally authorized to work in the United States. Additional details regarding federal updates are available via U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Furthermore, the School District of Palm Beach County does not collect or store a student's immigration status. The District has eliminated positions due to enrollment shifts and to balance the District's budget. These enrollment shifts are driven by demographic changes in our region, the rising cost of living in Palm Beach County, and the expansion of the Family Empowerment Scholarship program."

"When you are not able to get the services because you don't have drivers to pick up folk, or folk who are working in cities like Delray in the public sector that can't provide the service, or you're not getting your garbage collected … there's so many areas that you don't think about," Ridley said.

The healthcare system could also face staffing shortages, Ridley said, particularly in hospitals and nursing homes that rely heavily on immigrant workers. "If we talk about hospitals, it even adds onto the amount of folks who are CNAs, the folk who work in the kitchen," he said. "If we talk about nursing home, most of that staff are folks who are going to be impacted."

Regarding the loss of TPS, the Florida Healthcare Association said the following:

"Haitian caregivers are valued members of the long term care workforce, serving as certified nursing assistants, nurses, dietary aides, housekeepers and other essential team members. Our priority is always protecting access to quality care for Florida's growing aging population, and we know that a disruption to experienced staff could create additional challenges to our long term care centers who are focused on supporting the needs of residents, families and care teams."

Community members said the economic effects are already visible in restaurants and businesses across South Florida. According to the Lar Management Group, the Haitian community contributes an estimated $1.2 billion to Florida's economy

"Every immigrant .... we need them," one diner said. "Look at the business. We are business. They pay tax."

Kepler Deneville said empty workplaces and declining activity are becoming increasingly noticeable.

"TPS is ending. It's not good for anybody," he said. "People are losing their jobs."

Ridley said many workers now fear appearing in public after losing legal protections.

"One, they're out of a job, and then two, they're gonna go underground," he said. "What choice do they have?"

The fear has also changed daily life for parents, especially those with children born in the United States.

"The part that breaks my heart the most is the amount of folk that are my friends who are concerned," Ridley said, describing parents worried they could be detained while their children are at school. "There's complete fear."

Community members repeatedly questioned why TPS protections are ending while Haiti remains unstable.

"The threat that gave them the status should go away before the designation goes away," Ridley said. "So if it's still a hostile environment, they still should be covered."

Others expressed frustration with the immigration system, saying applications for permanent legal status can take years.

Lorissaint said some TPS holders have waited "so long" for paperwork while struggling to obtain driver's licenses and maintain employment.

For now, many said they are relying on faith, family and community support while hoping policymakers reconsider.

"We want TPS to come back," Lorissaint said. "We need TPS," Dixon added.

For those who have lost TPS or fear they're at risk, Ridley's advice centers on awareness, connection, and organizing.

Ridley emphasizes that people must recognize the situation they are in:



The law ending TPS protections is already in effect

Ignoring it could lead to greater vulnerability and risk



While some workers may feel forced into the shadows to avoid deportation, Ridley warns that isolation can make them even more vulnerable. Instead, he urges them to stay connected to organizations that can offer support, information, and advocacy.

"You're not alone. There are folk here that understands what is going on and are willing to stand in solidarity with you, each and every day."

Ridley's most concrete advice is to reach out directly—especially for those working in the public sector.

"If you are at risk of being displaced from this community, please contact us, especially if you are a public sector worker. Contact SEIU and make us aware, so we can start working with you," Ridley said.

He gives his own name and phone number as a point of contact: "My name is Chuck Ridley. I am the civic engagement director. You can reach me at 561-577-5416, and we are there to stand with you."

According to Ridley, SEIU has already seen an influx of calls as the law's implementation approached—and he expects that to continue: When asked if calls have increased in recent weeks, he answers simply:

"We saw it coming. We knew it was coming," Ridley said.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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