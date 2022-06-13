Watch
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Town of Lake Park seeking public input on mobility plan

The plan will focus on safely moving people
Asphalt road empty sidewalk
Nick Coleman/unsplash
A generic image of a roadway
Asphalt road empty sidewalk
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 16:11:53-04

LAKE PARK, Fla. — The Town of Lake Park wants your input on a new mobility plan.

The plan will focus on safely moving people, whether they choose to drive their cars or select another mode of transportation, such as walking, cycling, transit, or new mobility technology.

In order to create a community vision for how people travel, the town is conducting an online survey and hosting in-person meetings.

The survey is available online here.

The in-person meeting will be held on June 25 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber at Town Hall.

To learn more about the plan, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News