Tour of the Palm Beach County Cultural Heritage Trail

Highlighting the Palm Beach County Black Cultural Heritage Trail. It’s a self-guided tour that takes you to many sites throughout Palm Beach County that are connected to the African American community. From vising the Sunset Lounge to historical churches to the African American Spady Museum to the Dr. King Memorial in West Palm Beach.

Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Daniel Fortune

Alexandra Alfred is with the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. She said "It was a lot of meetings, monthly meetings, a lot of community meetings to gauge what the community wanted, what were we missing what points of history did they feel were very important to incorporate." The pictures are courtesy of photographer Daniel Fortune for the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

The trail was narrowed down to 12 sites. For more information visit

https://www.palmbeachculture.com/black-cultural-heritage-trail/

