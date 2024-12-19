Tips on how to stay fit even during the holidays

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Amanda Gius, is a personal trainer at Crunch. She is showing me the right way to do squats. She said first of all have a plan.

"Coming into the gym three times a week I would recommend full body workouts using free weights, kettle bells things like that," Gius said. "And if we are coming in more often, we have more time on our hands. We can split it into muscles groups, we can do a lower body and upper body."

If you're not seeing results, she said change up your workout routine.

"Hitting plateaus is a real thing. Basically you are doing the same thing every day for a few months, your body is going to get used to it," Gius said. "Finding someone to help you out with a program so that you can progress with your goals."

Too intimidated to go to the gym? Gius said you can use a counter or a wall at home or even a wall at the gym as long as they are stable.

"Gallons of water or any type of equipment you have at home," she said. "If you have a home gym that would be really awesome, but you can use your kitchen counter for push ups, like things like that."

Be consistent even over the holidays.

"If you stay consistent with your workout, you will see results. During the holidays, it's common that we are eating more sodium and more carbs," Gius said. "Drinking a lot of water to make up for the added sodium you are consuming."

Most of all, before starting any kind of exercise routine consult with your doctor.

"Before you start any type of exercise, you have to make sure your doctor actually clears you for exercise," she said.

Gius added don’t forget to stretch before exercising.