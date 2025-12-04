These stocking stuffers will bring instant joy to kids this holiday season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is helping consumers shop for hot holiday toys this holiday season.

According to The Toy Insider, there are many toys that would be great as stocking-stuffers and won't break the bank.

WPTV anchor Ashley Glass spoke with Editor-In-Chief Marissa Silva about what kids have their eyes on this year that would make good gifts.

"I think it’s fun to think outside the box, even if you’re buying for an adult," Silva said. "Everyone defaults to a blanket or a spa gift, but a toy will bring instant smiles."

Silva's suggestions include:

Jelly Bands, MSRP: $9.99

Stretch Armstrong, MSRP: $14.99

Rubik's Pulse Cube, MSRP: $19.99

Giant Foam Die, MSRP: $19.99

Silva said The Toy Insider always includes the suggested retail price so consumers can check that they're not overpaying for a toy.