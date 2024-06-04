Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches head to Big Apple, play Carnegie Hall

100 middle and high school students perform June 8
The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will be traveling to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall on June 8.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 04, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local children's community choir is going to the Big Apple.

The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will be traveling to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall on June 8.

It's an exciting opportunity for the children to perform on a world-famous stage. The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches is a large children's community choir with more than 350 singers in 2nd through 12th grade.

One hundred middle and high school students and some alumni will head to New York.

They have weekly rehearsals at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information about the choir, go to yspb.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CONTACT THE WPTV NEWS TEAM