The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches head to Big Apple, play Carnegie Hall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local children's community choir is going to the Big Apple.

The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will be traveling to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall on June 8.

It's an exciting opportunity for the children to perform on a world-famous stage. The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches is a large children's community choir with more than 350 singers in 2nd through 12th grade.

One hundred middle and high school students and some alumni will head to New York.

They have weekly rehearsals at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information about the choir, go to yspb.org.