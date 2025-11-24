The Toy Insider shares the latest trendy gifts for kids this holiday season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV connected with The Toy Insider ahead of the holidays to get on what's at the top of kid's wishlists this year.

These are the toys that will fly off the shelves this holiday season, according to The Toy Insider's experts, whom WPTV anchor Ashley Glass spoke with.

“When we are choosing the hottest toys, we look for those trendy play patterns, the characters kids are obsessed with, and when the toy does something we’ve never seen before," The Toy Insider Editor-In-Chief Marissa Silva said. “I think if a toy makes a grown-up say 'Whoa,' it’s definitely going to make a kid say that.”

Some of the toys Silva and her team hand-picked as the hottest toys this season include:

Air Toobz by Fat Brain Toys, MSRP: $159.95

Air Toobz by Toobzsters by Fat Brain Toys, MSRP: $14.95

Paw Patrol Marshall's Rapid Reload Fire Truck by Spin Master, MSRP: $64.79

Slime Mart - Basket & Bag by Zuru, MSRP: $7.99 bag, $14.99 basket

POKEMON Trading Card Game, MSRP: $49.99

Silva pointed out to Glass that it's essential to pay attention to the MSRP, as advised by The Toy Insider, so you don't overpay in-store or online for these hot holiday toys.