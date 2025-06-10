Text-to-911 service going unused in Palm Beach County, officials say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In an emergency, help can be as simple as sending a text message. However, Palm Beach County's Text-to-911 service is not being utilized as expected, with West Palm Beach police reporting only about one text message received per month.

Shannon Kennedy, a dispatch supervisor with the West Palm Beach Police Department, emphasizes that texting to 911 is a viable option that maintains the same priority as a voice call.

"Text versus call, it's the same response. It doesn't make any less priority in certain situations," Kennedy said.

WATCH BELOW: Text-to-911 service going unused, officials say

There are critical circumstances where speaking aloud may not be possible, such as when victims need to remain quiet for safety reasons.

"Sometimes you can't talk," Kennedy explained.

This is especially true in situations where a victim may be in danger, such as during a carjacking or an altercation with a friend.

"The caller doesn't want to talk and let the other person know that they're calling police," Kennedy added.

While the Text-to-911 option has been available since 2018, its usage has been scarce. Kennedy shared that text messages are rarely received, with some months going by without any use of the service.

"Probably get one about once every few months," she said.

In contrast, Shea Spencer, CEO of the YWCA Palm Beach County, highlighted that the text hotline is a significant resource for victims of domestic violence.

"They'll send a quick email just saying, 'Hey, this is the only means of communication that I have. Would you please message me back here?'" Spencer said.

To address this issue, she stressed the importance of raising awareness about the Text-to-911 service as a means to help victims access the assistance they need more rapidly.

"We understand the need and the importance and how it helps to aid survivors in their journey to seeking safety," Spencer explained.

As efforts to promote the service continue, community leaders hope that increased awareness will encourage more residents to take advantage of this essential tool in emergencies.