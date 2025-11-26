Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen dead after driving car into canal near Wellington

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager is dead after crashing her vehicle into a canal in western Palm Beach County Tuesday morning.

At around 11:15 a.m., Haley Rivas, 19, was driving south on Custer Avenue, approaching 35th Street, a left-turn only. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Rivas then failed to make the left turn and drove off the embankment into a canal, where her car overturned.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue removed Rivas from the vehicle and took her to Wellington Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries Tuesday evening.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

