Support the Palm Beach Zoo at this upcoming event Nov. 13

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the official media partner of the Palm Beach Zoo, WPTV always has you covered with the inside scoop and fun happenings at the zoo.

There is one not to miss this week— Do at the Zoo, a unique experience where the flamingo is the unofficial mascot.

More than 20 local restaurants are participating in the adults-only event and fundraiser happening on Nov. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

"My favorite part is being under the lights and having entertainment at the zoo," Event Chair Robin Tannenbaum said. "We have live music and most importantly, we get amazing animal experiences that you can only get at the zoo."

The attire is "Stay Wild," and it's important to note that money raised from Do at the Zoo supports the Palm Beach Zoo's conservation efforts and saving animals in the wild.