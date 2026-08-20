Students uninjured, others hospitalized after school bus crash in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a school bus collided with another vehicle, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Lantana Road and Plantation Boulevard. About 10 students were on the bus at the time and none of them were taken to the hospital.

However, several people in the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The eastbound lanes of Lantana Road near Plantation Boulevard remain closed while the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and School Board police investigate what caused the accident.