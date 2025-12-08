Still searching for holiday gifts? These are great last-minute picks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is helping you check everything off your holiday shopping list this season with expert advice from The Toy Insider.
“We always need to know what’s hot and exciting with toys but still readily available and ready to pick up at the last-minute," Marissa Silva said, Editor-In-Chief at The Toy Insider.
Silva suggested several toys that should be well-stocked at a variety of stores and fairly easy to pick up on the way to a holiday gathering:
Bluey Supermarket Playset, MSRP $49.99
ZHUZHU Pets City, MSRP $12.99 - $39.99
Mean Machines Rock Crawler Series, MSRP: $49.99
Donkey Kong Bananza (NINTENDO), MSRP: $69.99
In their holiday guides, The Toy Insider always provides suggested retail prices so consumers can check whether they are overpaying for toys.