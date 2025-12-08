WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is helping you check everything off your holiday shopping list this season with expert advice from The Toy Insider.

Still searching for holiday gifts? These are great last-minute picks

“We always need to know what’s hot and exciting with toys but still readily available and ready to pick up at the last-minute," Marissa Silva said, Editor-In-Chief at The Toy Insider.

Silva suggested several toys that should be well-stocked at a variety of stores and fairly easy to pick up on the way to a holiday gathering:

Bluey Supermarket Playset, MSRP $49.99

ZHUZHU Pets City, MSRP $12.99 - $39.99

Mean Machines Rock Crawler Series, MSRP: $49.99

Donkey Kong Bananza (NINTENDO), MSRP: $69.99

In their holiday guides, The Toy Insider always provides suggested retail prices so consumers can check whether they are overpaying for toys.

