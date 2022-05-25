Signal issue halts Tri-Rail, Amtrak, CSX freight train services

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A system outage has halted all Tri-Rail, Amtrak and CSX freight train service in South Florida, a Tri-Rail spokesman said Tuesday night.

Service halted around 3:30 p.m. for the tracks that run west of Interstate 95.

"We have a signal issue that has caused us to stop all train traffic in the corridor," Victor Garcia, director of public affairs for Tri-Rail, said in an email to WPTV. "We are currently trying to identify the cause and working on getting a backup system running."

He explained it this way: "Basically, the dispatch system we use to move our trains is down, so we cannot run trains on the entire corridor. This affects all trains, including Amtrak and CSX freight. We’ll have a better technical explanation when we identify the problem."

Garcia said there is not estimated time for when we’ll be back up. In the meantime, Tri-Rail is coordinating a bus system to transport passengers from station to station for the rest of the night.

"This is causing major delays for this evening’s commute," Garcia said.

Tri-Rail has a tracker to monitor service that covers 73.5 miles from Mami-Dade County to Palm Beach County.

There are 18 stations with 50 trains running from 4 a.m. to 11:35 p.m. on weekdays and 30 on weekends/holidays 5:17 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

The weekday average ridership is 6,500 with 15,000 before the coronavirus pandemic.

The active fleet includes nine train sets.

Amtrak runs two trains each through West Palm daily: northbound Silver Meteor at 9:05 p.m. and the Silver Star 10:45 a.m., with southbound Silver Star at 4:13 p.m. and Silver Meteor at 4:54 p.m.

