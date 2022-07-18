Watch Now
<p>Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw</p>
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 23:14:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a video Monday on Facebook with a collage of Sheriff Ric Bradshaw in a voiceover message thanking his employees and the community for their hard work and support during his hospitalization.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support, prayers and thoughts during the past few weeks while I was dealing with a health issue," Bradshaw said in the video.

The sheriff underwent a heart procedure on May 3 and was just released from the hospital last week.

He is now recovering at home and eager to return to work.

During his hospitalization, Bradshaw was able to get regular briefings and guide his team.

