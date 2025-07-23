Shark attack survivors, first responders gather in Palm Beach County to share 'success stories'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, survivors of local shark attacks gathered at St. Mary's Medical Center to share their stories and reunite with the doctors and first responders who helped save their lives.

Or, as critical care surgeon Dr. Robert Borrego, said, to share their "success stories."

"The most important thing is to survive the bite," he said.

Clad in a 'Jaws' T-shirt, Dr. Borrego, who's become known as the "shark doctor," expanded on research on certain bacteria in sharks' mouths, and how that can affect shark bite victims' wounds and treatment.

He also provided data showing Palm Beach County ranks third in Florida for the number of shark attacks.

Jeffrey Joel, a retired Palm Beach County firefighter, is one of the newer shark bite cases. He was just released from St. Mary's on Monday, after attempting to free a lemon shark caught in a fish stringer, four miles off the Jupiter Inlet this past weekend.

Joel films and swims with sharks, and the bite was captured on film.

Bryan Bures with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue recounted responding to the scene, and as an avid diver himself, was worried about massive hemorrhaging, due to him being bit on his forearm.

"The worst part of the whole call for me, being a diver, I had to cut his wet suit," Bures joked.

Joel said he recommends wearing a full wet suit and dressing in black to protect yourself, since sharks don't see well.

"They see contrast, so if you have white skin or jewelry on, they're gonna come and check it out. And they don't have hands, so they check it out with their mouths. Nine times out of 10, it's mistaken identity for people that get bit," Joel said.

Bert Krebs was bit on the foot while surfing in Martin County in 2023; an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter happened to be nearby to help him. Krebs' son was bit on the arm in November.

Michael Raich was bit by a shark on his left arm in the Bahamas a week ago, and is currently at St. Mary's recovering. He said the experience hasn't deterred him — he'll be back in the water for lobster season.

River Carney, 13, also spoke today. WPTV profiled her in 2022, when she was just 10 years old and recovering at St. Mary's, highlighting her calm and collected nature in the face of a shark attack.

Carney was bit by a shark on her foot while at the beach in Hobe Sound, and managed to kick the shark and run onto land.

"I fought a shark and won," Carney told WPTV back then.

Three years later, she's still approaching the event with positivity and humor.

"I got bit, it really wasn't that much fun," she said during the conference. "I would not recommended it."

Carney spoke with WPTV and said the main concern she had after the bite was what was going to happen to her foot and whether she was going to walk again. She was in recovery for roughly four months before being able to walk again. Carney now has full use of her foot.

When asked how it feels to be back at the place where she recovered, she shows off that optimism: "It's all good. It's all good."

