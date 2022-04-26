Sexual Assault Awareness Month recognized during Palm Beach County’s annual ceremony

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several advocates, supporters and survivors gathered Tuesday to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 11th Annual Ceremony in the Garden.

The ceremony was held at 8:30 a.m. at the Mounts Botanical Garden & Clayton Hutcheson Agricultural Center.

For the first time, the state of Florida is joining communities across the nation in recognizing April 2022 as SAAM. Senator Lori Berman issued a proclamation in honor of the cause.

"We hope that this will serve as a reminder for anyone seeking help or services, that there are officials who really want to help you," said Berman during the ceremony.

The senator plans to propose a statewide resolution in the 2023 Legislative Session to ensure an annual recognition.

SAAM is organized nationally by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC).

“Each of us has the power to make a difference,” said Laura Palumbo, Communications Director at NSVRC. “We are proud to join state and local leaders who are proclaiming that we can work together to support survivors of sexual assault and create safer communities.”