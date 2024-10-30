Service members can get free passport photos in the month of November

Active-duty military, veterans and reservists can get free passport photos throughout the month of November.

Palm Beach County's Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is offering passport photos free of charge for service members looking to renew a passport or apply for a new one.

Service members just need to present their DD-214, military identification or have a veteran designation on their driver’s license, and make an appointment at the following locations by going here:



North County Courthouse, 3188 PGA Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

South County Courthouse, 200 W. Atlantic Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444

West County Courthouse, 2950 State Road 15 Belle Glade, FL 33430

"Our service members give our nation so much and their dedication to this nation is unparalleled,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. “This is a small appreciation to give back to those that serve or have served.”

Appointments can be made Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.